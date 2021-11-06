Johnson, Thornton lead James Madison to 51-14 win

Campbell linebacker CJ Tillman (34) tries to tackle James Madison running back Solomon Vanhorse (3) during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw for four touchdowns, Kris Thornton caught four TDs and James Madison beat Campbell 51-14.

Johnson and Thornton connected on three touchdown passes. Johnson finished with 259 yards on 11-of-21 passing while Thornton made eight catches for 142 yards.

The Dukes led 10-7 after the first quarter then scored 17 second-quarter points. By the time Johnson added an 8-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter, the Dukes were up 36-7.

Caleb Snead had 198 yards on 11 catches, both single-game school records for Campbell.