Johnson throws 5 TDs, helps JMU rout Morehead St. 68-10

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) throws a pass during the first half against Morehead State in an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson matched a program record with five touchdown passes, leading second-ranked James Madison in a 68-10 rout of Morehead State on Saturday night in a season opener.

Kaelon Black had 100 yards rushing for the Dukes. Latrele Palmer added 98 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns.

The Dukes put up 688 yards of offense and held the Eagles to minus-57 yards rushing. They also scored a program-best 51 points in the second half.

Mark Pappas completed 22 of 41 passes for 243 yards but threw three interceptions for Morehead State.

