Johnson throws for 6 TDs again in James Madison’s win

James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) reaches down for a touchdown catch during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Towson in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson matched his school-record of six touchdown passes and James Madison beat Towson 56-10 as the Dukes finished in a tie for the Colonial Athletic Association title.

The Dukes, ranked No. 2 in the FCS, tied for the league title with Villanova, which handed the Dukes their only loss, 28-27, this season. It’s the sixth conference title in seven years for JMU.

Johnson’s six touchdowns gave him a school single-season record of 32. Three of them went to Antwane Wells Jr., — a career-best for Wells — who had nine catches for 107 yards.

Jerry Howard Jr. had 30 carries for 162 yards rushing for Towson.