RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tie-breaking goal scored by a Richmond Kicker during a game on Saturday received national attention when it was featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 segment.

The goal was scored by Kickers midfielder Nil Vinyals off a free kick about 16 minutes into their July 29 road match against Lexington SC and put the Kickers ahead 2-1. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

The highlight, which earned the 8th spot in the segment, can be seen here. The Kickers’ next match will be at home against Forward Madison FC at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.