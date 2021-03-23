Kim English named new head men’s basketball coach at George Mason

Kim English, right, takes over as head coach at George Mason after spending the previous two seasons under the leadership of Rick Barnes, left, at Tennessee. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former University of Tennessee assistant Kim English has been named head coach of George Mason University men’s basketball, the university announced Tuesday.

English spent the last two seasons as part of Rick Barnes’ coaching staff at Tennessee, where he helped guide the Volunteers to a number two seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. He’s had other coaching stops at Tulsa University and the University of Colorado.

English was a two-time All-Big 12 honoree in his playing career at the University of Missouri and played one season with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA after being drafted in the second round in 2012.

“I am so incredibly grateful and honored to accept the position of head coach at George Mason University,” English said. “I would like to thank President Dr. Gregory Washington, Director of Athletics Brad Edwards and the entire search committee for their time and effort through this entire process. I really enjoyed everyone’s ‘Why George Mason?’ stories. It reaffirmed what I already knew – that the leadership at Mason is in great alignment and the commitment to our students and student-athletes is at the forefront of everyone’s ‘Why.'”

The Patriots finished the 2020-21 season 13-9 overall, 8-6 in the Atlantic 10 and were eliminated by Davidson in the quarterfinals of the A10 Tournament. The university parted ways with then-head coach Dave Paulsen, who was 95-91 in six seasons in Fairfax.