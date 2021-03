William & Mary’s guard Luke Loewe (12) drives around Virginia’s guard Kihei Clark (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Zack Wajsgras)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Connor Kochera had 17 points as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 73-60 in the first round of the Colonial Conference tournament.

Luke Loewe had 17 points for William & Mary. Quinn Blair added 14 points and nine rebounds and Jake Milkereit had six rebounds.

Ty Gadsden had 15 points for the Seahawks. Joe Pridgen added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Mike Okauru had 10 points.

The Tribe plays Northeastern at 6 p.m. on Sunday in the CAA quarterfinals.