Now is the last chance to submit your name suggestions for the Washington Football Team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team announced that fans have until Monday to send in their suggested team names.

The team started taking submissions in August, and so far, they said they have received more than 15,000 submissions from every U.S. state and territory, as well as 60 different countries.

Once submissions close, the team said it will enter its “insights” phase, where they will review all fan feedback and ideas. This includes reviewing submitted ideas and conducting additional focus group discussions and surveys.

“We set out to make the rebranding of this storied franchise a truly collaborative and inclusive process and, for the thousands of individuals who have contributed so far, we hear you and we thank you,” said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team. “As we close the process of formal fan submissions, we will continue to engage with the community through various platforms. This is about much more than a name; this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to be a meaningful and lasting part of our history.”

Even though submissions will close in April, the team said it will give fans an inside look into the renaming/rebranding process. The Washington Football Team is starting a new docu-series on its social media channels called “Making the Brand,” and will also make updates on its website.

“This process has underscored the fact that Washington fans are incredibly special,” Wright said.

Submissions close on April 5, at 11:59 p.m. You can submit your suggestion online here.