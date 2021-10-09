Late field goal upends Va. Tech’s upset bid against Notre Dame at Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech nearly pulled off its second upset of a ranked opponent at Lane Stadium this season, but Notre Dame would not be denied. Jonathan Doerer’s 47-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in regulation gave the Fighting Irish a 32-29 victory.

Trailing by eight points with less than four minutes to play, Notre dame drove 75 yards and scored on an Avery Davis touchdown reception. Fighting Irish quarterback connected with Kevin Austin on the 2-point attempt tying the game at 29 apiece.

But the Hokies offense sputtered on its last possession, going three plays before punting the ball back to Notre Dame with 1:56 left.

Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister was 14-of-29 for 171 yards. He added 49 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Hokies are back at home next Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. tilt with Pittsburgh.