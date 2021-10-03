Late game heroics lifts Washington past Atlanta on Sunday

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) falls after a hit by Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Already well into kicker Dustin Hopkins’s range for a go-ahead field goal, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke found J.D. McKissic on a short screen pass that went the distance late in the fourth quarter.

McKissic’s touchdown made the difference, as Washington held off Matt Ryan and one last-ditched effort from the Atlanta Falcons in the game’s closing seconds for a 34-30 win on Sunday.

Heinicke was 23 of 33 for 290 yards and three touchdowns for the Football Team, which improved to 2-2 on the 2021 season with the win. Matt Ryan was 25 of 42 for 283 yards and four scores for the Falcons.

Washington is back in action on Oct. 10, taking on the New Orleans Saints at FedEx Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.