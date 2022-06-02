HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the most impactful players on last year’s Richmond Spiders Men’s Basketball team has announced that he will be returning to the River City.

Tyler Burton, Richmond’s leading scorer and rebounder last season, has announced on Instagram that he will be withdrawing from the 2022 NBA Draft and returning to the University of Richmond for his senior year.

The Massachusetts native averaged 16.1 points per game on 45.7% shooting last year. Since declaring for the NBA Draft, Burton worked out with several pro teams and took part in the G League Elite Camp in May. He led the Spiders to the Atlantic 10 Championship and an upset of 5-seed Iowa, scoring 18 and grabbing 11 rebounds in the latter.

Burton joins Andre Gustavson as the only two Spider starters returning to Richmond next year.