RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Varina High School basketball standout Alphonzo Billups is staying local after high school. On Tuesday, Billups officially committed to play basketball at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Billups will graduate from Varina High School in Spring 2022 and join the Rams in the fall.

He tweeted about his commitment after his signing ceremony on Tuesday and so did Varina High School. The VCU Basketball team has not made any official announcement yet.