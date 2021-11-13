Mancuso accounts for 5 TDs, Richmond routs Delaware 51-27

Richmond wide receiver Leroy Henley (7) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Delaware during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancusco threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Richmond to a 51-27 win over Delaware.

Mancusco was 13-of-21 passing for 179 yards and kept the ball 14 times for 116 yards. Mancuso opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run and his 14-yard connection with Leroy Henley late in the second quarter put the Spiders up 24-14 at halftime.

Delaware wide receiver James Collins (15) hauls in a pass as Richmond defensive back Aaron Banks (8) and linebacker Tristan Wheeler (30) defend during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Richmond linebacker Philip O’Connor (10) forces Delaware quarterback Zach Gwynn (12) to fumble during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Richmond head coach Russ Huesman looks on as his team takes on Delaware during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Richmond linebacker Philip O’Connor (10) forces Delaware quarterback Zach Gwynn (12) to fumble during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Richmond wide receiver Leroy Henley (7) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Delaware during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Richmond tight end Connor Deveney (83) scores a touchdown as Delaware linebacker Liam Trainer (11) defends during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

He scored on a 2-yard run following an interception in the third quarter and on Delaware’s next possession Kobie Turner returned a fumble 17 yards for a score to make it 37-21.

Zach Gwynn threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Hens.