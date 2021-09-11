Martin Truex Jr. goes to victory lane in NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night

Denny Hamlin (11) and Martin Truex Jr., (19) lead the field st the start of the NASCAR Cup series auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Martin Truex Jr. led 80 laps and held off teammate and Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin for the victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.

The win clinches Truex’s spot in the next round of the Cup Series Playoffs, which transitions to Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend.

Saturday night’s win for Truex is the second straight victory for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin opened the NASCAR Cup postseason with a victory at Darlington Raceway last weekend. Prior to that, Kyle Busch’s win at Pocono Raceway on June 27 was the last time a Gibbs car went to victory lane.

Christopher Bell finished third, giving Gibbs a 1, 2, 3 finish. Hamlin led a race-high 197 laps.