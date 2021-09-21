Matoaca Warriors staying “humble, ready” for game against Thomas Dale Knights

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The bends of Woodpecker Road on Friday nights have seen fans drive to watch the Matoaca Warriors for decades. But this season so far has been a treat to those making the trip.

The players in red, yellow and white haven’t had the greatest records in recent years. But this season, the Warriors have won their first three games of the season — something they haven’t been able to do in 15 years.

“We are obviously looking to the next game. We are 3-0 for the first time since 2006 and that is back when I played,” Matoaca Head Coach Justin Parker said. “That’s how long ago it was and that’s how little it matters regarding this week’s upcoming game.”

Matoaca picked up wins against Glen Allen, Clover Hill and Hanover.

The Warriors will pay a visit to the Thomas Dale Knights (2-0) on Friday night. The rivalry between the two schools bleeds into every sport in the programs. But it has always been a respectful rivalry.

“Thomas Dale is an excellent team,” Parker said. “We have close games regardless of the records. It is one of those things where we know they are going to be prepared. We know they are going to be good. They know the same about us. It is going to be a fight.”

He expects Dale to have firepower after blanking Cosby and handling business against L.C. Bird earlier this season.

“It is a rivalry game so you can throw the records out the window. You know it is gonna be a highly contested ball game. It is going to be a physical game and one that people are going to want to watch,” Parker explained.

Coach Parker said he isn’t fazed by records and numbers. He expects his squad to keep their minds focused and their mouths humble — taking each game one at a time.

“These guys really play for each other. They aren’t selfish at all. They play for the team,” he said. “They want to do whatever they can for the team and we have established an excellent run game. Our offensive line has been fantastic. Our defensive front has been very good as well.”

For the rest of the season, the Warriors will be looking to improve in all aspects of their play.

“I think that we are a pretty well-rounded team,” Coach Parker added. “We do a lot of things well. I am not sure we are doing anything great just yet. That is a battle we want to continue to fight and get to start doing things great.”