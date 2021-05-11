Mayor Stoney open to Washington Football Team returning to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at a briefing on Tuesday that he was open to the Washington Football Team continuing to hold training camp in Richmond.

The mayor says there are ongoing conversations about a new deal between the team and the city.

The Washington Football Team had a contract with Richmond to train in the city from 2013 to 2019. Last year was the final year of the contract but due to the pandemic the team had to hold camp at their facilities in Ashburn.

According to the NFL, teams will be allowed to hold off-site training camps this year if they’d like. In order to do so each team has to submit an infectious disease emergency response plan.

“If they want to return to Richmond, they’re gonna return because of the way we roll out the red carpet for them because of our fans and how they much, how much they love the team,” Stoney said. “But we no longer will be sending any sort of cash contribution to the Washington Football Team, so we remain in discussions. We hope that there could be a camp this year. We know that the NFL has some strict protocols.”