Mills Godwin Eagles bring plenty of experience from spring into fall football season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The experience gained during a 1-5 spring season has proved to be very valuable for Mills Godwin.

Head coach PJ Adams is seeing the efforts of his veterans pay off.

“We are really senior-heavy. This group of individuals is very hard-working, really open to what they are teaching them,” Adams said. “I think between both of our QB’s and receiving corps, that’s the strength this year.”

Adams praised his seniors’ leadership.

“We have had a core group of kids that really took team by its head and moved forward,” Adams said. “Marcus Orpiano, Chris Harper, they really led by example and been at every workout showing the younger kids what’s best to do.”

The Eagles have Week 1 off before heading to Patrick Henry.

“That’s our main focus,” Adams said. “Our main focus is to go 1-0 every week and so we can only focus on one team at a time. Right now, that’s Patrick Henry.”