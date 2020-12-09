Monacan alum Alex Parson targets medical school after completing Richmond basketball career

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Alex Parson has been a constant presence on the court, first winning three state titles at Monacan and now excelling at Richmond, where she’s started the last 66 games for the Spiders.

But she also has her eyes on the future and medical school.

“I’m in the process of applying to different programs,” Parson said. “I’ve already taken the MCAT, but that’s my next step, just waiting to see what programs I get into and figuring out where I would actually want to go.”

Richmond has won three straight games to improve to 3-1 and the senior biology major sees that chemistry already developing.

“We were hopeful that we could have a season and we all worked really hard,” Parson said. “I think everybody’s really excited. I think this group really meshes well together and, so far, we’re getting it done.”

Even though COVID-19 has kept the public from attending games at the Robins Center, family members are welcome, so Parson has been able to count on her family.

“I didn’t think that we would get to this point and a lot of other schools aren’t letting fans in, but just having my parents there and my brother and my sister as well come out and see me play is nice,” Parson said.

With uncertainty surrounding the high school season, Parson has also been a mentor to young players around the area.

“I have some campers who have reached out to me and just asked what can they do to get better during the summer and during the pandemic, when gyms are closed,” Parson said.