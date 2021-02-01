Monument Avenue 10k becomes three-day event taking place in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Backers announced Monday that the 2021 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger has been moved from its scheduled day of March 27 to the weekend of June 3-6.

Instead of taking place over the one traditional 10k course that takes runners up and down Richmond’s historic Monument Avenue and through the city of Richmond, the new reimagined event will have courses mapped out in Byrd Park in Richmond and Dorey Park along the Virginia Capital Trail in Henrico. The courses will be accessible from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for competitors to complete their race. Sports Backers is also allowing for a virtual option, that gives those who register the option to complete a 10k at a time and location of their choosing.

“While we are utilizing an event format very similar to the 2020 10k last September with new additions and improvements to enhance the participant experience, we are confident that we can create a celebration of wellness and active living that has made this race one of Richmond’s favorite traditions for more than 20 years,” said Meghan Keogh, Event Director for the Monument Avenue 10k. “We feel that having the 10k in a socially-distanced manner over four days at multiple locations is the best way to host the event in 2021 while adhering to health and safety guidelines, and we look forward to returning to the traditional single-day format on Monument Avenue with participants, volunteers, sponsors, and spectators in the future.”

Those who have already registered for this year’s race are being given three options to choose from. They can either claim their spot in the rescheduled event, defer their entry until the 2022 event, or they can opt to receive a credit for another Sports Backers event that will be good through June 30, 2022. The deadline to defer to next year or claim a credit is February 28.

It currently costs $30 for adults and $20 for youths ages 14 and under to register for this year’s event. Prices will increase on May 1.