Morales 20 points spark Wagner in 58-44 upset win at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Alex Morales scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Wagner dominated on the boards to score an upset of Virginia Commonwealth, 58-44.

Elijah Ford scored on back-to-back layups to start the second half and the Seahawks did not trail the rest of the way, out-rebounding the Rams 42-24 and holding them to just 42 field goal attempts.

Free throws and 3-pointers hampered VCU. The Rams shot 27% from beyond the arc and were 7-for-15 from the free throw line.

Keshawn Curry led all VCU scorers with 12 points. He was the only Ram to score in double figures.