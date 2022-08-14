RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Raceway was the place to be on Sunday afternoon as the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 race filled the stands with NASCAR fans from all over the country and provided a day full of events for the whole family.

With gates opening at noon, fans enjoyed intense games of cornhole in the tailgate parking lot, listened to live music outside the stadium, and watched a thrilling race at 3.

“It is excitingly overwhelming. It was a lot to see the cornhole and a lot of tailgating, I wish I knew some of them, but maybe I’ll catch them next time,” said Michelle Jones, a first-time NASCAR fan.

Four hundred laps later, the race was highly competitive. Kevin Harvick took home his fourth career win at the Richmond Raceway and his second consecutive win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.

“It’s been a while since I have been in Victory Lane…It’s in a different spot,” Harvick said. “My team made some great adjustments today and did a great job on pit road. It was just the details of all the little things and the speed in the car.”

NASCAR typically comes to the Richmond Raceway during playoffs in the fall on a Saturday night. Since the last race in April, Richmond Raceway announced a new president, Lori Waran. The team wanted families and kids to be able to attend, so Sunday’s race was held in the afternoon, and Richmond fans showed their support.

“It is awesome. There are so many people out here! It’s great to see everyone, and it’s great for Richmond. Seeing all of the diversity out here is awesome for Richmond,” said Jones.