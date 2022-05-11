DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time since 2019, the fiercest competitors in American drag racing will be returning to the Richmond area.

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the National Hot Rod Association Virginia Nationals will be back at the Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15.

The track at Virginia Motorsports Park is considered a fan favorite and one of the best surfaces on the NRHA’s 22-event circuit. This weekend, racers will take to the quarter-mile strip in over a dozen categories in cars and motorcycles.

The first qualifying race begins at 8:45 a.m. Friday and the last race of the night begins at 8:10 p.m., racing begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and the last race of the day is 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday, racing will begin at noon and the last final will begin at 5:15 p.m.

The full schedule for race weekend can be found here and tickets can be purchased here.