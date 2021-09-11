No. 19 Virginia Tech beats Middle Tennessee 35-14

Middle Tennessee quarterback Bailey Hockman (10) loses his helmet while sacked by Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee.

The Hokies scored on their first three possessions of the second half including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear in a game they led 14-7 at halftime.

Virginia Tech broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter run to take a 21-7 lead. Blackshear then scored on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard on ensuing possessions.

Braxton Burmeister threw for 142 yards and a score for Virginia Tech. Bailey Hockman threw for 207 yards and a score for the Blue Raiders.