No college football this fall may become a reality

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ivy League has decided to cancel fall sports and similar decisions could be made by other conferences.

The cancellation of fall athletics would mean no college football. And while that is a difficult reality to face, it’s a discussion that has to happen.

“It’s definitely been stressful – a little bit discouraging because we don’t know where we are,” said Virginia Union Athletic Director Felicia Johnson, who says the University remains in constant contact with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).

VUU VP of Athletics Joe Taylor says any decision will come from the conference.

“The commissioner has a boss. The boss are the CEO’s,” added Taylor. “So it comes down again to what their decision would be.”

Currently, schools are planning to have fall sports and preparing for it.

“Making sure that your student athletes are being safe when they return and making sure that we have every procedure and precaution ready,” said Johnson.

But according to Taylor, CIAA schools have proposed moving fall sports to the spring semester.

“Move all of the fall sports to the spring with the understanding that there will be a vaccine by December,” added Taylor.

On Tuesday, Virginia State University announced that in-person homecoming activities have been canceled.