No quarterback, but Washington quietly fills holes at draft

Images of Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis are shown on stage after he was chosen by the Washington Football Team with the 19th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington didn’t find its quarterback of the future or make any big splashes in the 2021 draft. But it did fill a handful of important needs with players coach Ron Rivera got to know very well.

Speed was also a priority all over the roster. With Martin Mayhew running his first draft as general manager, Washington got a linebacker who should start as a rookie in first-round pick Jamin Davis.

Second-rounder Sam Cosmi could turn out to be the long-term answer at left tackle. And on Day 3, Washington got a tight end in John Bates and a safety in Darrick Forrest.