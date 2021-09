Noah Gragson (9) gets service in the pits during the NASCAR Xfinity auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Noah Gragson picked up the victory on Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Richmond Raceway.

Saturday afternoon’s event is the first of two scheduled races at the track. The NASCAR Cup Series race is set to go green just after 7:30 p.m.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who came out of retirement to compete in the Xfinity Series race, finished 14th.

