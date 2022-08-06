NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fleet Park Little League from Norfolk is headed to the Senior League World Series Championship after a thrilling 2-1 win over Texas Friday evening.

They will play in the Senior League World Series Championship game against Puerto Rico Saturday at 4 p.m.

Friday’s game was delayed for an hour. Earlier in the night, the Sportswrap caught up with fans at the watch party in Norfolk who had been anticipating the game.

Since the first game, the start of the season and everything, it’s a big dream,” said Courtney Ward. “I’ve watched these kids start from when we were like 7, now make dreams and make history.

It’s phenomenal to see what we as a community have done,” said Howard Ward. “The little league is a phenomenal program. They’ve been to state, they’ve been regionals. It doesn’t get any better than at this point.”

The Fleet Park Little League has been around since 1994. The team won the U.S. final Tuesday night against the Southwest Region team 6-1 in South Carolina.

“They always believed that they could do something like this and it’s beautiful to see them do it,” said Marcus Jones, a former Fleet Park coach.

Jones said the team’s success didn’t happen overnight.

“This level is the next level. It’s beautiful to watch it happen. They have put in so much time to try to do this,” he said. “They have a really deep pitching staff. Very deep pitching staff. They have state-recognized pitchers on their staff They also have a tremendous offense.”