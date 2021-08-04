Old Dominion to host two VHSL championship games starting this December

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia High School League (VHSL) state championship games are returning to neutral sites this season, and Old Dominion University will be the site for two of six state title contests.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that ODU’s S.B. Ballard Stadium will play host to the Class 5 and Class 6 championship games on December 11. The 19,818-seat home of the Monarchs football program will host those same games in 2022.

Salem City Stadium will host the Class 1 and Class 2 championships, while Williams Stadium at Liberty University will be the site for title games in Class 3 and Class 4. While those sites are not new, the site for Class 5 and Class 6 changes after being held previously at Scott Stadium on the campus of the University of Virginia.

The first official day of high school football practice for public schools in Virginia was July 29. The 2021 season kicks off on August 26.