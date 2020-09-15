Parents, students hold “Let Them Play” rally asking for a return to high school sports

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Holly Wiles is a football parent and her son, Billy, is supposed to be playing his senior season at Stone Bridge High School in Loudon County. But the Virginia High School League previously voted to delay sports, putting things on hold.

With Virginia not playing any sports, Wiles sees other states in their normal high school routines and thinks the time has come for Virginia to follow.

“We’re the majority,” said Wiles, noting how families she has spoken with don’t agree with the delay in high school sports.

This is why Wiles organized a rally at the Virginia State Capitol, hoping to send a message to state leaders and the VHSL. But a tragic accident also helped lead her to this moment.

“A bunch of football players in our neighborhood were swimming in a creek, when they normally would’ve been at football practice, and one of them drowned,” said Wiles. “That crushed our community.”

Wiles notes that some students could be losing out on college scholarships because high school sports in Virginia are not playing. Centerville High School senior Chris Kuzemka understands this first hand

“I have no offers,” said Chris Kuzemka, who suffered a knee injury last year and missed games. “I just don’t have any film. So people are like we can’t offer you.”

The condensed sports schedule may also impact dual-sport athletes like Kuzemka, who plays football and basketball.

“If we do go far in basketball it might conflict a little bit (in football),” added Kuzemka.

Thursday the VHSL will meet to adopt their Championships + 1 schedule and released the following statement in response to the rally: