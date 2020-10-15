Phil Mickelson using Dominion Energy Charity Classic as prep for The Masters

Twenty-seven years after playing in the 1993 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Phil Mickelson is back in a PGA Tour event in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Twenty-seven years after playing in the 1993 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Phil Mickelson is back in a PGA Tour event in Virginia.

‘Lefty’ will make just his second Champions Tour appearance this weekend, competing in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

“I thought it would be a good place to start getting ready for The Masters,” Mickelson said. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about the golf course. I’ve had friends that have grown up playing here, friends that have gotten married here. It’s got a great history. I thought it would be fun to come and play my second one here.”

Mickelson won his Champions debut back in August at Ozarks National by three shots.

“This tour helps me quite a bit, more so than I realized when I played at Ozarks,” Mickelson added. “It helps me free up, work on the areas that I need to work on in my game. It’s very difficult to be competitive on the regular tour. I’ve had a couple of good finishes, but it’s hard to be competitive, week in and week out unless you drive the ball incredibly long and straight.”

It’s a swing that golf fans around the world know so well! Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) tees off his round at the @DECCGolf pro-am. #deccgolf pic.twitter.com/LwcMISPMDz — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) October 15, 2020

The charity aspect of the event appeals to Mickelson, too.

“It’s very special for me to be able to help out with the military because my dad was in the military and I feel every citizen here has an obligation to take care of those that are protecting our freedoms,” Mickelson said. “Even though I never served, we still as citizens have an obligation to do that, and so I feel like I’m trying to do my part.”

Mickelson tees off at 9 a.m. on Friday. He’s paired with Jim Furyk and 2019 winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.

