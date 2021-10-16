Pickett leads Pitt to 28-7 victory over Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente disputes an official’s call in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 16 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a 28-7 victory over Virginia Tech.

Pickett threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Gavin Bartholomew and 36 yards to Jared Wayne, and he scored on a 3-yard run — all in the first half — as the Panthers won their third straight game.

Pittsburgh moved into sole possession of first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division. Virginia Tech finished with a season-low 225 yards.

The Hokies’ lone score came on a 2-yard pass from Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson in the third quarter.