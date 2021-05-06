Professional bass fishing tournament coming to the James River, $50,000 prize for winner

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Representatives from the Basspro.com Bassmaster Northern Open say the conditions on the James River are looking favorable for a weekend of fishing.

The tournament is coming to the area May 13 through 15 and fishers will start off at Osborne Park & Boat Landing. At the end of the first two days, participants will weigh their catch at the start point and on the third the weigh-in will be held at the Bass Pro Shops in Ashland.

The tournament is open to pro-anglers with a boat as well as co-anglers. Pro-anglers are allowed up to 5 fish a day to compete for heaviest weigh-in. Co-anglers will compete in two days of the three day tournament and can catch up to three fish a day.

At this time of the year, fishers can find spawning and postspawn bass in the James River. According to a release from the tournament organization B.A.S.S. they expect people could catch up to 60 pounds of bass during the tournament.

The best pro-angler gets a $50,000 prize and the potential to enter the 2022 Bassmaster Classic in Greenville, SC which has a $300,000 prize.