Professional sports returns to RVA with spectators

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Professional sports is returning to Richmond this weekend.

After two postponements, the Richmond Kickers‘ home opener is Saturday. The game is open to spectators, however, fans will notice some changes amid the pandemic.

For starters, in an effort to stay contactless as much as possible, all ticket sales will need to be purchased online ahead of the match. You won’t able to walk up to the gate and buy a ticket.

The professional soccer club will take the field against Forward Madison FC out of Wisconsin and Rob Ukrop, the team’s chairman, says the players are excited to play. He says, “Guys are just chomping at the bit.”

Other changes inside that fans will notice is face coverings are mandatory. “We’re going require everyone where a mask in the stadium unless you’re eating or drinking,” Ukrop told 8News.

Seating will be limited to 75 in each section with social distancing in place. The stadium will now be a cashless venue even at the concession stands.

“Everything will be touchless. We want to create this environment where people feel safe,” said Ukrop.

As for the players, they’ve all been tested for COVID-19 and are cleared to play. “They are on a weekly protocol,” explained Ukrop. He told 8News on the road there will be physical distancing on the bus and in hotels.

For the most part, the players have been on lockdown. They even face restrictions on where they can go and shop in their free time.

Fans will also notice some exciting changes. The stadium scored a makeover this summer. There’s a new concourse, new LED lighting, more ADA compliant seating and a brand new sound system.

“So we score a goal we going have a light show, we are going to pump some music out there,” Ukrop said. “We just want people to have fun.”

You can find more information about COVID-19 safety precautions at City Stadium here.