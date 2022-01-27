Rams FTW: VCU breaks Davidson’s 15-game winning streak, 70-68

Virginia Commonwealth guard Jayden Nunn (23) celebrates with forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University Rams snapped Davidson’s 15-game winning streak Wednesday night, 70-68.

Vince Williams scored 16 points, Mikeal Brown-Jones had a huge block with 2 seconds left and VCU held off a furious rally from No. 25 Davidson to win over the Wildcats.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 15 points as the Rams avenged a 63-61 loss to the Wildcats eight days ago.

Davidson was off to its best start since the 1964-65 season, and its 15 consecutive wins were tied with No. 1 Auburn for the longest streak in the nation. But the Wildcats struggled with the Rams’ pressure defense and committed 15 turnovers.

Luke Brajkovic had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Davidson.

EMAIL NEWSLETTERS

Sign up for email alerts from ABC 8News and be the first to find out when news breaks in your community. Get the latest news, weather and more.

Virginia Commonwealth guard Jayden Nunn (23) celebrates with forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Davidson guard Hyunjung Lee (1) guards Virginia Commonwealth guard KeShawn Curry (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Davidson guard Hyunjung Lee (1) shoots over Virginia Commonwealth guard KeShawn Curry (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Davidson guard Hyunjung Lee (1) watches his 3-point shot go in while guarded by Virginia Commonwealth guard KeShawn Curry (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Virginia Commonwealth guard KeShawn Curry is shaken up after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)