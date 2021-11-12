Randolph-Macon College football prepares for its 125th all-time matchup against rival Hampden-Sydney College

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets will close out its regular football season this Saturday against its rival, the Hampden-Sydney College Tigers, in the 125th establishment of “The Game.”

Claimed as the oldest small-school rivalry in the South, the two schools first played each other in 1893, where Randolph-Macon won 12-6. Hampden-Sydney currently leads the series 58-55-11.

The game will also mark the Yellow Jacket’s Senior Day where its senior class of 36 players will be recognized.

“I love this senior class, they’ve hung through a lot of difficult stuff,” Randolph-Macon Head Coach Pedro Arruza said. “Character-wise, it’s as good a class as we’ve ever had come through.”

Unfortunately for RMC, Washington and Lee secured the ODAC last week with its 28-24 win over Ferrum. The team can still qualify for the NCAA Division III playoffs, however, if it receives an at-large bid. Currently, the team sits No. 19 on the American Football Coaches Association poll.

The last time Randolph-Macon and Hampden-Sydney played was this past spring where the Yellow Jackets won 28-0. RMC has also won the last seven matchups in the rivalry and nine of the last 10.

“We’re a really close class, we’ve been through a lot of hard things together,” senior defensive lineman Jace DePriest said. “We don’t play because we hate the people in front of us, we play because we love the people behind us. We’re truly a brotherhood type of team.”

The game will kickoff on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Day Field in Ashland, Virginia. The game will be livestreamed on WRIC.com and can be accessed here.