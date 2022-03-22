ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — While the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament didn’t end well for Virginia’s schools, Randolph-Macon College had a run they Ashland college will never forget.

The Yellow Jackets won the Division III championship over the weekend, beating Elmhurst University, 75-45.

The school community welcomed the team back from the tournament Sunday before holding a celebration Monday. There was an outdoor dinner on campus for students and staff, as well as a championship celebration in the gym.

In the game over the weekend, Randolph-Macon guard Josh Talbert led the Yellow Jackets in scoring and rebounds with 15 and 11 respectively, he also had 4 assists, 3 steals and a block. Guard Buzz Anthony had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Forward Miles Mallory had 10 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

This is Randolph-Macon’s first NCAA Championship in school history. The last time the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 1 in Division III by D3hoops.com was in the 2014-2015 season, and haven’t been as far as the final four in the tournament since 2010.