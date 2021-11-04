Randolph-Macon tops ODAC men’s basketball preseason poll

Local Sports

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — College basketball season tips off very soon, and Randolph-Macon College is looking to build on the successes of a challenging 2020 campaign.

On Thursday, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference released the results of its 2021-22 men’s basketball preseason poll, and R-MC was picked to win the ODAC this year.

The Yellow Jackets went 12-0 last season, capturing an ODAC tournament championship. It marked the first time in the modern era the program went undefeated. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA did not hold a tournament for Division III.

Roanoke College was picked second ahead of Virginia Wesleyan, University of Lynchburg and Guilford College to round out the top five.

Randolph-Macon begins the 2021-22 season on Friday at 5 p.m. against Carnegie Mellon at a neutral site tournament. The Yellow Jackets first home game of the season is Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against Mary Washington.

