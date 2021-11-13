Randolph-Macon wins eighth straight over Hampden-Sydney, cruises past Tigers in 126th edition of ‘The Game’

Randolph-Macon College senior defensive lineman Jace DePriest trying to get past a blocker during one of the team’s games. (Photo: Randolph-Macon College Athletics)

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Randolph-Macon put an exclamation point on their regular season on Saturday, pulling closer to tying archrival Hampden-Sydney in their series of annual meetings on the football field known simply as “The Game.”

Brecht Heuchan threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, while Nick Hale added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets, who posted a 37-14 victory at Day Field in Ashland.

Saturday’s game was the 126th all-time meeting between the two Old Dominion Athletic Conference foes. H-SC leads the series 58-56-11 following Saturday’s contest. Randolph-Macon has now won the last eight games against the Tigers and 10 of the last 11.

Quarterback Tanner Bernard threw for 214 yards and a touchdown for Hampden-Sydney.

The Yellow Jackets concluded their regular season with a 9-1 overall record and 5-1 in the ODAC. Washington & Lee University won the ODAC championship and earned the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. Randolph-Macon is hopeful to receive one of five at-large bids and will learn their fate when the bracket is revealed on Sunday.