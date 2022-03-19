FORT WAYNE, In. (WRIC) — The Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team had capped off an unbelievable season with a resounding win in the NCAA Division III Tournament finals against the Elmhurst University Blue Jays.

The Yellow Jackets have been the undisputed best team in Division III all year, having lost just one game to Christopher Newport by a single point. Tonight, they’ve concluded their dominant season with a 26-game win streak against a Blue Jays team with a respectable 27-6 record.

Randolph-Macon guard Josh Talbert led the Yellow Jackets in scoring and rebounds with 15 and 11 respectively, he also had 4 assists, 3 steals and a block. Guard Buzz Anthony had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Forward Miles Mallory had 10 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Elmhurst forward Lavon Thomas led the Blue Jays in scoring and rebounds, with 10 and 8 respectively, as well as 2 blocks. Guard Jake Rhode had 9 points, 2 assists and a steal.

This is Randolph-Macon’s first NCAA Championship in school history. The last time the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 1 in Division III by D3hoops.com was in the 2014-2015 season, and haven’t been as far as the final four in the tournament since 2010.