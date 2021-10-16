Ratke kicks 4 field goals, James Madison beats Spiders 19-3

James Madison place kicker Ethan Ratke (91) is congratulated by offensive lineman Liam Fornadel (77) after kicking an extra point during the first half of the FCS championship NCAA college football game against North Dakota State, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked a career-high four field goals and James Madison bounced back from its lone loss of the season with a 19-3 win over Richmond.

Cole Johnson hit Solomon Vanhorse over the middle on a short pass and the running back went untouched into the end zone for a 25-yard score and a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

Ratke added a 32-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead.

Jake Larson kicked a 40-yard field goal to get the Spiders within 13-3 at halftime before Ratke added two more field goals in the third quarter.