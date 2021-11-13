Ratke kicks 6 FGs, breaks two NCAA marks in Dukes’ 32-22 win

James Madison place kicker Ethan Ratke (91) is congratulated by offensive lineman Liam Fornadel (77) after kicking an extra point during the first half of the FCS championship NCAA college football game against North Dakota State, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked a school-record six field goals and set two NCAA records in James Madison’s 32-22 victory over William & Mary.

Ratke reached 100 career field goals, extending his own FCS record and breaking the NCAA record of 96 held by Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez.

With the six field goals and two PATs Saturday he has 517 points, passing Oklahoma’s Austin Seibert’s 499 points on the all-time scoring list for a kicker.

The Dukes built a 23-0 lead midway through the third quarter behind three Ratke field goals, Cole Johnson’s 3-yard TD pass to Kris Thornton and Johnson’s 2-yard run.