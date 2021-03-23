Richard Bland announces its athletic programs will compete in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine months ago, Richard Bland College announced it would be suspending all of its intercollegiate athletic programs for the 2020-21 academic year. On Tuesday, the college announced its sports teams will be competing once again in 2021-22.

Richard Bland director of athletics Scott Newton said the decision was based upon a recommendation by the Statesman Safe & Secure Taskforce, which developed Bland’s reopening plan for 2020-21.

“The taskforce gathered and reviewed information from a variety of resources before making its recommendation to President Debbie Sydow and the college’s COVID Emergency Management Team,” director of special projects and operations Jeff Brown said. “The college realizes that this pandemic continues to evolve. Reinstatement of the athletics program will continue to require close adherence to CDC and VDH guidelines by coaches and student-athletes.”

“While the College was disappointed in having to suspend athletics in 2020-21, it was a prudent decision,” Newton added. “RBC wasn’t going to put its athletics community at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been a difficult year for our coaching staff and those student-athletes who remained on campus to continue their academics and training, but this decision helps provide a clear path for a bigger, better, and brighter future.”

More than 120 student-athletes are anticipated to enroll at Richard Bland this fall. The school recently announced they will be adding baseball to its other NJCAA member teams. Currently the Statesmen compete in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s basketball and softball in NJCAA Region 10.