Richmond beats William & Mary to open spring football season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Quarterback Joe Mancuso was 15-of-27 for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and Aaron Dykes added 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground to help the University of Richmond open the 2021 spring football season with a 21-14 victory over William & Mary.

In front of about 1,000 socially-distanced fans at Robins Stadium on the campus of UR, the Spiders took the field for their long-awaited season opener. Ironically, Richmond’s last football game was played against the Tribe back on Nov. 23, 2019. W&M got the better of the Spiders that afternoon, coming away with a 21-15 overtime win.

Saturday’s affair proved to be equally as close as their previous matchup. Anthony Mague’s 2-yard touchdown reception with 11:56 left in regulation gave the Tribe their first lead of the contest.

But on the ensuing drive, the Spiders mounted a 14-play, 77-yard drive that culminated in Mancuso connecting with John Fitzgerald for a 6-yard score before a successful 2-point conversion put Richmond back out in front.

The Spiders defense came up big on what turned out to be the Tribe’s final possession of the game, forcing W&M into a three and out.

Two Richmond first downs on the next possession put the game on ice.

Fitzgerald led the Spiders with five catches on six targets for 44 yards and a score. Dykes had 37 receiving yards and a touchdown in addition to his yards and score picked up on the ground.

Hollis Mathis was 18-of-28 for 204 yards and a touchdown for William & Mary.

Defensively for Richmond Tristan Wheeler had a team-high seven tackles.

Richmond’s next game comes on the road on March 13 at Elon University. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. William & Mary travels to Harrisonburg next Saturday to take on James Madison at 4 p.m.