Richmond cruises past Elon Saturday for second win of the season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Quarterback Joe Mancuso threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, as the Richmond Spiders defeated Elon 38-14 in the second game of the spring season.

Richmond never trailed in the contest, jumping out to a 14-0 lead on the Spiders’ first two possessions of the game.

UR led 24-7 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Richmond managed to find the end-zone two more times in the final 15 minutes. Elon had nothing for the Spiders defense, which generated three turnovers.

Aaron Dykes, Beau English and Mancuso each had rushing touchdowns for Richmond. Dykes led all Spiders rushers with 66 yards.

Defensively for UR, Tristan Wheeler had a team-high six tackles, while Darius Reynolds recorded 1.5 sacks.

Richmond travels to Harrisonburg next Saturday to take on James Madison. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.