(AP) — Blake Francis scored 17 points as Richmond easily defeated Division III St. Mary’s (MD) 90-49 on Sunday in the Spiders’ return to action from a 19-day pause for COVID-19 concerns.

Jacob Gilyard added 11 points four steals and three assists for Richmond (11-4). Isaiah Wilson added 10 points.

Fourteen players had minutes for Richmond with 11 scoring points. The bench contributed 46 points. Cameron Rucker had 10 points for the Seahawks. Gary Grant added seven points and eight rebounds.