Richmond Flying Squirrels announce 2021 roster

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are set to begin the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond. It will be the first game the Squirrels have played since September 2019.

The 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Major League Baseball restructured the minor league system, the names of the leagues changed. The Squirrels no longer play in the Eastern League, the league the team was a member of since arriving in Richmond in 2009. Instead, the Flying Squirrels are in the Double-A Northeast and play in the Southwest Division with the Akron RubberDucks, Altoona Curve, Bowie Baysox, Erie SeaWolves and Harrisburg Senators. The rest of the league (Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Hartford Yard Goats, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Portland Sea Dogs, Reading Fightin Phils and the Somerset Patriots) will play in the Northeast Division.

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants, the Major League Baseball parent club of the Flying Squirrels, announced the initial roster of players coming to Richmond to begin the new campaign.

Eight of the players have spent time with the Flying Squirrels previously. Those players are: Sean Hjelle, Heliot Ramos, Jacob Heyward, Ryan Howard, Peter Maris, Frank Rubio, Raffi Vizcaino and Patrick Ruotolo.

Richmond will also serve as home to three of the Giants’ top prospects in Ramos (No. 3), Hjelle (No. 11) and pitcher Tristan Beck (No. 20).

The first Flying Squirrels homestand at The Diamond is set to take place from May 4-9 with games against Hartford. Richmond will hit the road for six games at Harrisburg before returning home on May 18 for six games against Bowie.

Tickets for the Squirrels’ first four homestands of the season are now on sale. To buy tickets and get more information about the 2021 season, go to squirrelsbaseball.com. You can view the initial 2021 roster below.