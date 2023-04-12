RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The president of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Lou DiBella, released a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Tuesday, sharing his frustration and concerns with the current development of the Diamond baseball stadium.

In his statement, DiBella reportedly referenced the facility standards and the 2025 deadline set by Major League Baseball when it acquired 120 Minor League teams in 2020. DiBella’s statement claims that there has not been enough action taken and time is running out.

“The next three or four weeks will be critical with respect to moving forward in the hometown that we love,” DiBella’s statement says. “Sadly, with imminent deadlines looming, we cannot be confident that the future of the Squirrels in Richmond is secure.”

Nutzy and a friend at the Flying Squirrels game on June 11, 2022. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

The City of Richmond issued the following statement in response:

“The City of Richmond is committed to completing this important, intentional project. While there is still some work to be done, RVA Diamond Partners and the City have been working tirelessly together to ensure we bring a stadium and fully realized development that lives up to its potential, provides significant economic investment, and delivers for our residents and the Squirrels. We look forward to creating a thoughtful area for residents to live, work, play, and raise a family.”

In September 2022, RVA Diamond Partners was picked as the development team for a $2.4 billion redevelopment project of Richmond’s Diamond District. At that time, the City claimed the project would start the design phase of the new baseball stadium “as soon as possible with a commitment to purchase the first $20 million of bonds to finance the new baseball stadium.”

In February 2023, the City Council approved $3.5 million to go towards improvements to the stadium ahead of the 2023 season.

