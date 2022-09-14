RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A member of the Richmond Kickers has been named USL League One’s Player of the Month.

Kickers forward Emiliano Terzaghi was named USL League One Player of the Month for August, during which the club had a record of 3-1-1. It’s Terzaghi’s first Player of the Month award of the season after being nominated in April and earning the distinction in July of 2021 and September of 2020.

“It has been a very intense month for the team and they did a great job,” Terzaghi said. “I appreciate the recognition, and also my teammates who helped me achieve it.”

The forward from Argentina, who is currently leading the league in goals, has earned several accolades for his play in recent years, including back-to-back golden boot awards and league MVPs in the last two seasons.

“Emi has scored goals over the past few years here in Richmond and we appreciate his talent and ability daily,” Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. “We are happy for him with the personal accolades he receives. He is a humble worker who comes to work each day willing to help his teammates while continuing to hit the scoresheet.”

The Kickers take on defending USL League One champions Union Omaha tonight. Tickets for home games can be found here.