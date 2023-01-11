RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers of USL League One have announced their 2023 regular season schedule.

The 2022 regular season champions will open their season on the road against the Charlotte Independence on Saturday, March 18. Their first match at Richmond’s City Stadium will also be against Charlotte, on Saturday, April 1.

The Kickers will play South Georgia Tormenta FC — the winner of last year’s championship — three times this year. Tormenta will host the Kickers in Statesboro on Wedesday, April 19 and Saturday, May 27, and the Kickers will host Tormenta in Richmond on Sept. 30.

The Kickers’ regular season finale will be at home against Central Valley Fuego FC on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The link to purchase season tickets can be found here. Single game tickets are not yet available, but can be found here when they go on sale.