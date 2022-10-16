RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers have concluded the 2022 USL League One regular season having scored the most goals in league history.

According to a tweet from the team, the Kickers scored 54 goals during the 2022 regular season, setting a new scoring record for the third tier of American professional soccer.

The Kickers finished the regular season with the best record in the league and several players earned accolades. Forward Jonathan Bolanos set a new regular season record for assists with 11 and forward Emiliano Terzaghi earned his third consecutive Golden Boot Award, given to the league’s best goal scorer.

Terzaghi, who scored 17 this year, is the first USL League One player to score double-digit goals in three consecutive seasons.

The Kickers play their first match of the playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 29 in a Black Out game at City Stadium.