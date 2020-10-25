Richmond Kickers lose to Chattanooga Red Wolves 2-1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers lost at home to the Chattanooga Red Wolves of South Carolina on Saturday night at City Stadium.

The first goal of the game came 57 minutes in from the Red Wolve’s Greg Hurst. Oalex Anderson scored next at the 64 minute mark, this is his second game in a row with a goal. The final goal came from Chattanooga’s Mark Hernadez at stoppage time, winning them the game.

This is the Kicker’s final scheduled game. According to a recap to from the team, in order for them to move forward to the USL League One Final they need Union Omaha to lose their match against Fort Lauderdale and North Texas to either lose or draw against South Georgia tonight.

